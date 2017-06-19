Billy Andrade, Keegan Bradley, Brooke Henderson win 2017 CVS Health Charity Classic

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Pro golf trio Keegan Bradley, Brooke Henderson, and Billy Andrade finished atop this year’s 19th Annual CVS Health Charity Classic golf tournament. The team finished with a score of 15 under par, only one stroke ahead of team Curran, Creamer, and O’Meara.

This win is the very first time tournament host Billy Andrade has won at his own tournament. Andrade is a Bristol, Rhode Island native and has been a PGA Tour Pro since 1987. Billy Andrade and Brad Faxon have hosted this tournament for nineteen consecutive years.

WATCH the CVS Health Charity Classic Wrap Special tonight at 7 p.m. on WPRI 12.

The threesome of Mark O’meara, Paula Creamer and Jon Curran came to the 18th hole tied for the lead at minus 13. With O’meara’s birdie on 18, the group went into the clubhouse as the leaders. But the threesome of two-time defending champion Keegan Bradley, co-host Billy Andrade and LPGA star Brooke Henderson matched the heroics on 18. Bradley’s birdie moved them into a tie and then Henderson’s birdie put the group at minus 15 effectively ending the tournament.

Monday marked the 19th Annual CVS Health Charity Classic pro golf tournament held as usual at the Rhode Island Country Club in Barrington, Rhode Island.

This year’s new format consisted of a single day tournament with co-ed teams of three competing for the title. Moday’s tournament was preceded by several other community events organized and hosted by CVS Health that included the Crave RI food festival as well as a celebrity ProAm and Community Day.

The final team scores and full leaderboard here:

The professional teams and finishing rank were as follows:

1 – Keegan Bradley, Brooke Henderson, Billy Andrade

2 – Jon Curran, Paula Creamer, Mark O’Meara

3 – Tony Finau, Gerina Piller, Bernhard Langer

4 – Billy Horschel, Lexi Thompson, Colin Montgomerie

4 – Bill Haas, Morgan Pressel, Jay Haas

5 – Smylie Kaufman, Cristie Kerr, Brad Faxon

Since its inception in 1999, the Charity Classic has donated more than $20 million for Southern New England nonprofit organizations that provide vital funding to a range of programs serving children and families.

Sunday’s Pro-Am featured Bruce Cassidy, Roger Clemens and Bernhard Langer as just some of the top names that took to the course at the CVS Health Charity Classic Pro-Am tournament and Community Fun Day.

WPRI 12 is the annual media partner of the local PGA charitable event and proud to bring you real-time live coverage of the action.