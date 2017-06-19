Connecticut sailor among 7 killed in collision

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The sister of a U.S. Navy sailor from Connecticut who was killed in a collision between a destroyer and a container ship off Japan is describing her brother as “selfless.”

Twenty-five-year-old Ngoc T Truong Huynh was one of seven sailors killed aboard the USS Fitzgerald on Saturday.

Lan Huynh told WVIT-TV on Sunday the family is coping as best they can.

Damaged USS Fitzgerald is seen at Yokosuka Naval Base, south of Tokyo, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Navy divers found the bodies of missing sailors Sunday aboard the stricken USS Fitzgerald that collided with a container ship Saturday in the busy sea off Japan, the Navy said. (Kyodo News via AP)

She says the family moved to Connecticut was Huynh was in eighth-grade. Her brother graduated from Watertown High School and also attended Naugatuck Valley Community College before enlisting the Navy in 2014. The family moved to Oklahoma a short time later.

Lan Huynh says her brother always “had the brightest smile.”

Connecticut’s governor has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in Huynh’s honor.

Japan’s coast guard is investigating why it took nearly an hour for a deadly collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship to be reported.

A coast guard official said Monday they are trying to find out what the crew of the Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal was doing before reporting the collision to authorities 50 minutes later.

The coast guard initially said the collision occurred at 2:20 a.m., as the Philippine ship had reported it at 2:25 a.m. and said it just happened. After interviewing Filipino crewmembers, the coast guard has changed the collision time to 1:30 a.m.

 

This combination of undated photos released Monday, June 19, 2017, by the U.S. Navy shows the seven U.S. sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday, June 17, 2017. From left to right, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland, Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California, Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia, Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California, Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut, Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas, and Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio. (U.S. Navy via AP)