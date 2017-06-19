CPSC: We are investigating choking incidents involving fidget spinners

Related Coverage Fidget spinners, the hit toy that spun out of nowhere

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating incidents involving the season’s hottest toy; the fidget spinner.

Emma Holtsclaw, 9 years old, was playing with a fidget spinner when she says one of the metal bearings got loose.

“It flew out and went into my mouth,” Holtsclaw said.

Emma started choking. Her dad, a firefighter, rushed to his daughter’s rescue, giving the girl back blows until she was able to breathe.

“It was just one of those freak accidents,” Shane Holtzclaw said.

An X-ray revealed that Emma had swallowed the metal piece. It was about the size of a quarter.

“Be careful with them,” the elder Holtzclaw said. “An accident can happen at any time.”

Fidget spinners spun into popularity this spring. The low-tech, inexpensive toys are made with ball bearings and spin between a kid’s fingers.

Last month in Texas, a 10-year-old underwent surgery to remove a fidget spinner bearing that got caught in her esophagus. In Oregon, Cayden Boyd also needed surgery after swallowing a bearing.

A spokesperson for Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence said doctors there have not had any cases related to fidget spinners.

In an email to Call 12 for Action, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said it is investigating incidents involving fidget spinners.

Patty Davis, a spokesperson for the CPSC added, “we advise parents to keep these away from young children, because they can choke on small parts. Warn older children not to put fidget spinners in their mouths.”

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.