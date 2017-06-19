Cranston groom arrested at wedding reception

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A local groom spent the weekend behind bars, following his arrest at his own wedding reception.

North Smithfield Police tell Eyewitness News, officers responded to reports of a large fight in the parking lot of The Pines Restaurant and Banquet Hall on Saturday.

According to police, Frank Redding, 32, of Cranston was involved in an argument with a family member that escalated to include restaurant staff. We’re told, the groom was confronted about bringing in outside alcohol into the facility.

Police said Redding threatened to kill a staff member, and physically assaulted another. He’s also accused of breaking bottles and throwing chairs inside the banquet hall.

Redding is charged with vandalism, assault and battery, and disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

We’ll have an update on this story beginning on Eyewitness News Live at Five.