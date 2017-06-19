Damage from crash leaves Prov-Newport ferry out of service

Related Coverage Providence to Newport ferry out of service beginning of this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a minor, but damaging, collision, the ferry running passengers from Providence’s India Point Park to Newport’s Perrotti Park will remain out of commission until at least Tuesday.

SeaStreak, the company that operates the seasonal ferry under contract with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), said over the weekend the ferry was damaged when it hit a channel-marking buoy, trying to avoid a private boat that made a sudden sharp turn towards the ferry Saturday night. None of the 18 people on board was injured, said the company’s Tom Wynne.

Eyewitness News and WPRI.com reached out to Wynne on Monday for further updates, but as of 3 p.m., he had yet to return phone calls.

Employees at the India Point Park terminal box office were still booking tickets Monday morning for trips scheduled later in the week. Anyone who pre-purchased a ticket for a day when ferry service was canceled is encouraged to contact the SeaStreak office for a refund or rebooking.

Wynne had indicated the possibility that the ferry might not be finished by Wednesday, but until further notice, the ferry service between Providence and Newport will be back to normal by Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., SeaStreak employees said.