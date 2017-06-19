Firefighters rescue ducklings, reunite them with mom

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – The Rochester Fire Department carried out a rescue mission Monday morning — and it was a cute one.

Nine baby ducklings had managed to get themselves stuck in a storm drain in the City of Rochester.

A group from a nearby workout class heard them and contacted the fire department and a nearby construction crew to help rescue them.

The ducklings were reunited with mom and their three siblings.

“I’m just happy,” said Kim Gerstner, one of the people that found the baby ducklings. “Happy ending — I’m happy for them. I’m glad they’re all okay and no broken legs. I think they’re all happy now. I just hope they don’t fall into another one.”