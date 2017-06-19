In the Kitchen: Spring Primavera and Scallops

In the Kitchen Monday morning, Go Providence brought in Chef Ray Fiske from Par + Tackle to make Spring Primavera and Scallops.
Ingredients:
1/2 oz olive oil
1 oz pancetta
1 oz asparagus
1/4 oz dinosaur kale
1 oz english peas
2 mint spring leaves
3/4 oz crushed croutons
3 10-20 count scallops
4 oz fresh pasta
Cooking Instructions:
Cook Scallops
Render Pancetta
saute asparagus kale and peas
cook pasta
tear mint and add to sautee
add 3oz of fresh water to saute
Season, add crushed croutons
serve in bowl place scallops
