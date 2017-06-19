Major RI cities and towns delaying car tax bills

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Rhode Island House set to vote on phasing out the unpopular car tax, several cities and towns are holding off on sending out bills to residents.

The budget proposal scheduled for a vote Thursday includes $26 million dollars to cover the first year of House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s six-year plan to eliminate the car tax.

Residents typically receive their car tax bills in late June or early July. However, if the car tax phase-out becomes law, communities would have to either send out revised bills or credit people if they already paid.

Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian said a delay of a few days would prevent a lot of unnecessary paperwork.

“Even if it is just a week, we don’t want someone to have paid something that they don’t need to pay, which we then have to credit” Avedisian said Monday.

The mayors of Pawtucket and Johnston have also decided to delay sending out car tax bills, until the budget vote.