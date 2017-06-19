Man, 60, injured in New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a reported shooting in New Bedford at 50 Tallman Street.

Police said a 60-year-old victim was shot and appears to have sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Detectives said they are collecting evidence and the scene remains active. Those with information about the shooting are urged to contact New Bedford police at 508-992-7643 or at tip@newbedfordpd.com.

Nye Street in New Bedford blocked by police after reported shooting. Activity on Tallman and North Front, too. pic.twitter.com/rTn1hbHKEm — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) June 19, 2017

