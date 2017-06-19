Middle school teacher convicted of sexually assaulting teen

Related Coverage Cranston teacher charged with sexual assault, placed on leave

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island middle school teacher has been convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy more than 10 years ago.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin announced Monday that a Providence jury found Matthew Sheridan guilty of first-degree sexual assault.

Authorities say the 49-year-old Western Hills Middle School teacher assaulted a boy he knew in 2003 in Cranston. They say the boy was 15 at the time.

The victim reported the assault to Rhode Island State Police in 2015.

State police had concluded that the assault wasn’t connected to Sheridan’s role as a teacher.

Sheridan’s attorney has said the charges are inconsistent with the facts and contrary to Sheridan’s character and reputation.