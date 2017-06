COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – A motor vehicle accident on Nooseneck Hill Road left a bicyclist with serious injuries, according to Coventry police.

Police said patrols attended to the bicyclist before he was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

#BREAKING: 2 people taken to the hospital after a car vs. bike accident on Rt. 3 in Coventry. Police say 1 man has serious injuries. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/5CqvoUYwgY — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) June 19, 2017

The accident occured around 5 p.m. Monday.

It is not clear if charges could be issued and police say the accident is still under investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest developments on this story.