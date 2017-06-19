PPAC launches new app

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has unveiled a brand new app which offers special features for PPAC fans.

PPAC said the app – designed by the California-based technology company Hopscotch – is available for free download from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

On the app, users can browse and buy tickets, receive push notifications for updates, view exclusive content, and find special offers and contests. The app also offers maps of the venue and the latest PPAC news.

PPAC is a historic 3,100-seat theater in Providence and will be launching the national tour of Les Misérables in September 2017.

To learn more visit www.ppacri.org.