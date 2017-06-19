RI Supreme Court upholds 2015 murder conviction against James Adams

Related Coverage James Adams found guilty of Cranston murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Supreme Court has denied a new trial for of a man convicted of killing a woman he met through the website Backpage.com

A jury in 2015 found James Adams guilty of second-degree murder, felony assault with a dangerous weapon and first-degree robbery in the 2012 death of Mary Grier.

Prosecutors said Adams used Backpage.com to lure female escorts to a specific location of his choosing before attacking them. Adams was also accused of raping and robbing another woman and physically assaulting a second, weeks before Grier’s murder.

Following his 2015 conviction, Adams filed a motion for a new trial in Superior Court, but his request was denied. Adams then appealed that decision, maintaining that the Superior Court trial justice was wrong to say that the presented evidence was enough to convict him.

Adams also claimed the Superior Court judge should have excluded some of the evidence presented during his trial.

Monday’s state Supreme Court ruling sided with Superior Court and upheld Adams conviction.

“We are confident that the trial justice did not overlook or misconceive material evidence nor was he otherwise clearly wrong, and we, therefore, decline to disturb his decision,” Suttell wrote.