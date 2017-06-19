RIDOH recommends closing City Park Beach

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising City Park Beach in Warwick close for swimming because of high bacteria counts.

Conimicut Point Beach, also in Warwick, is currently closed because of high bacteria counts, according to Joseph Wendelken of RIDOH.

According to Wendelken, officials will continue to monitor the water quality and conduct water quality analysis in the lab.

RIDOH will recommend reopening when the water tests safe for swimming again.

To learn more call 401-222-2751 for RIDOH’s recorded message of up-to-date beach information. RIDOH also offers a list of beach closures and general beach information on its website.