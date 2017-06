PROVIDENCE, R.I.(WPRI) — After significant flooding on Route 95 near the Thurbers Avenue curve on Friday, RIDOT told Eyewitness News that filters on nearby storm drains were to blame.

The filters were originally installed to stop rocks and other debris from going into the drains.

Unfortunately, RIDOT says the filters were also to blame for the flooding. Those filters have since been removed.

The heavy rain is causing a ton of flooding on I-95. This video was taken on 95 North near Exit 18. @wpri12 @tony_tpetrarca pic.twitter.com/KwyNXdaSzm — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) June 16, 2017