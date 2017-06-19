United Pet Group expands rawhide dog chew recall

(WPRI) — Earlier this month United Pet Group issued a voluntary recall of rawhide dog chew products after discovering unsafe chemicals had been used during manufacturing.

United Pet Group has recently expanded the recall to include their retail partner’s private label brands, according to spokesperson Meg Rowley.

The recall included the brands American Beefhide, Digest-eeze, and Healthy Hide.

The private label brands recently added include: Companion, Dentley’s, Essential Everyday, Exer-Hides, Good Lovin’ or Petco, Hill Country Fare, and Priority Pet products with an expiration date ranging from 06/01/2019 through 5/31/2020, and Enzadent or Dentahex with expiration dates from 06/01/2021 through 05/31/2022.

Investigators found a quaternary ammonium compound mixture in the products which may cause reduced appetite, diarrhea, and vomiting in dogs.

“We take our responsibility to pets and their owners seriously and we are continuing to investigate the cause of this problem. We are implementing changes across the affected manufacturing facilities in order to prevent this problem from reoccurring in the future” said United Pet Group.

The company says consumers can return the contaminated products from where they were purchased for a full refund.

To learn more about the specific brands affected, visit the FDA’s website here. If you have purchased recalled products, call United Pet Group at 1-855-215-4962.