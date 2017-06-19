CINCINNATI (AP) — Otto Warmbier, the US student freed from North Korea, has died, family says in a statement released by Ohio hospital.

More than 15 months after he publicly begged North Korean officials to let him go home to his family, a 22-year-old college student was returned to the United State in a coma.

He had been hospitalized in Cincinnati with brain damage from an unknown cause since his return.

The Trump administration’s success in gaining his release on what North Korea called humanitarian grounds has at least freed those who know him to talk about the outstanding young man with a once-bright future.