US student freed from North Korea has died

By and Published:
Otto Warmbier
FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Warmbier, whose parents say has been in a coma while serving a 15-year prison term in North Korea, was released and returned to the United States Tuesday, June 13, 2017, as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Otto Warmbier, the US student freed from North Korea, has died, family says in a statement released by Ohio hospital.

More than 15 months after he publicly begged North Korean officials to let him go home to his family, a 22-year-old college student was returned to the United State in a coma.

He had been hospitalized in Cincinnati with brain damage from an unknown cause since his return.

The Trump administration’s success in gaining his release on what North Korea called humanitarian grounds has at least freed those who know him to talk about the outstanding young man with a once-bright future.