WATCH NOW: CVS Health Charity Classic Wrap

By Published: Updated:

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Nineteen times was the charm for Billy Andrade, who Monday won the CVS Health Charity Classic for the first time since he began hosting the event nearly two decades ago.

Eyewitness News Sports Director Yianni Kourakis and Eyewitness News Anchor Patrick Little sit down with Andrade and the other winners of the golf tournament in the CVS Health Charity Classic Wrap. Watch the video above.

Champions, Billy Andrade, Brooke Henderson, and Keegan Bradley with CVS CEO Larry J. Merlo

PHOTOS: 19th Annual CVS Classic Tournament | 2017 ProAm | Crave RI | 2016 CVS Health Charity Classic Day 2 | 2016 CVS Health Charity Classic Day 1 | 2016 CVS Health Charity Classic Pro-Am