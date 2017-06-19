WATCH NOW: CVS Health Charity Classic Wrap

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Nineteen times was the charm for Billy Andrade, who Monday won the CVS Health Charity Classic for the first time since he began hosting the event nearly two decades ago.

