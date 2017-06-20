Big Blue Bug vandalism suspect surrenders to police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man whom Providence police identified as a suspect in the vandalism of the Big Blue Bug is in custody.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin said 25-year-old Nathan Beaumier turned himself in Tuesday morning. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Providence District Court Tuesday afternoon.

Beaumier is accused of spraying graffiti on Nibbles Woodaway, the large termite mascot of Big Blue Bug Solutions that overlooks I-95. The pest control business discovered the vandalism the morning of June 5. Crews repainted the Providence landmark late last week.

Providence police said they were investigating additional suspects.