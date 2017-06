This morning in The Rhode Home we were joined by NiRoPe – Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Bob Bolton from Allstate Insurance.

They discussed Allstate and Bay Realty’s upcoming Cocktail Party at the beautiful Coast Guard House which will benefit Meeting Street School. It all takes place on Thurs June 22 from 5-8pm.

For more info and to get your tickets visit: http://www.meetingstreet.org/cocktailparty

For info on Card’s Furniture, visit: https://www.cardis.com/