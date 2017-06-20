Charges filed after Pawtucket crash sent boy to hospital

Related Coverage Car strikes child, crashes into building in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence woman is facing charges following last week’s crash that sent an 11-year-old boy to the hospital.

Olayemi Mayowa, 61, is charged with reckless driving and other offenses to public safety after police say Mayowa struck the boy with her Toyota Camry before crashing into a Newport Avenue building on June 13.

Both Mayowa and the boy suffered non-life threatening injuries from the crash, according to police.

Mayowa is scheduled to be arraigned in District Court on June 29.