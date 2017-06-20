Chic-A-Peas, LLC recalls product due to potential health risk

(WPRI) — Chic-a-Peas announced Tuesday it is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Chic-a-Peas Baked Crunchy Chickpeas 2 oz packages because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The bacteria can can cause serious and even fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Listeria can also cause miscarriages or stillborn births among pregnant women.

Although healthy individuals will not be as seriously affected, they can still experience high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The Food and Drug Administration said there have been no reported illnesses associated with this recall and that Chic-a-Peas is recalling these items out of an abundance of caution.

A limited quantity was distributed online and in retail stores across the nation, according to a statement released by the company today. Retailers and distributors who received the recalled product have been contacted and asked to pull these lots from their inventory and shelves.

This announcement is applicable only to the Chic-a-Peas Baked Crunchy Chickpeas products listed below and does not include any other items outside the below lot codes:

Chic-a-Peas, Baked Crunchy Chickpeas, Sea Sat Unit Size: 2.0 oz (57g)

Unit Size Best By Date: 12/27/2017 UPC: 853404004033

Lot Code: 0867

Chic-a-Peas, Baked Crunchy Chickpeas, Fresh Salsa Unit Size: 2.0 oz (57g)

Unit Size Best By Date: 12/27/2017

UPC: 853404004071

Lot Code: 0877

Chic-a-Peas, Baked Crunchy Chickpeas, Falafel Unit Size: 2.0 oz (57g)

Unit Size Best By Date: 12/28/2017 UPC: 853404004026

Lot Code: 0897

The lot codes and best by dates can be found on the back of the package.

Consumers who have purchased these products can return them to the place of purchase to request a refund.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to Chic-a-Peas at info@chicapeas.com or at (800) 481-5716 Monday- Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (EST).