Coventry police searching for missing man

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police made an appeal to the public Tuesday morning to help look for a man who has been missing for several days.

John Benevides, 46, of Coventry, was listed by his family as missing since Friday, June 17, according to a posting on the Coventry Police Department’s Facebook page. Officers said he had been known to travel to Providence via bus, and he has also frequented the river that runs along Washington Street in Coventry on foot.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Coventry Police at (401) 826-1100. Email tips can also be sent to tips@coventrypd.org.