EPA’s former New England leader takes faculty job at Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator for the New England region has taken a job as a Brown University professor.

The university said Tuesday that H. Curtis “Curt” Spalding has joined the Institute at Brown for Environment and Society.

Spalding was the EPA’s regional administrator for seven years under Democratic President Barack Obama. He stepped down on Jan. 19, the day before the inauguration of Republican President Donald Trump.

His new faculty job won’t be Spalding’s first time working in Rhode Island. He spent 18 years as executive director of Providence-based environmental advocacy group Save the Bay.

Amanda Lynch, director of Brown’s environmental institute, says Spalding is “widely recognized as one of New England’s most accomplished environmental leaders.”

