Humpback whale necropsy on hold for now, aquarium officials say

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The search for answers continues in Jamestown after a humpback whale washed ashore there over the weekend.

Weather-related issues are contributing to a delay of hauling away and examining a humpback whale that beached at Beavertail State Park, according to officials at Mystic Aquarium.

In order to determine exactly how the whale died, it needs to be moved to a more accessible location before a necropsy can be performed.

“It’s important if it does need to get moved to a beach for a necropsy that it’s done at high tide, because then what we do is time the necropsy the next day at low tide so we have several hours to play with before the tide comes back in,” Stranding Coordinator at Mystic Aquarium, Janelle Schuh, told Eyewitness News.

In the meantime, the 32-foot whale will remain at the park.

Since the whale is on state land, the location of the necropsy is up to the DEM.

Once the necropsy does occur, the whale will be buried in that area.