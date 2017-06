Mike Oozoonian from Chomp Kitchen and Drinks shared Chomp’s recipe for their signature High Morels Mushroom Burger. This cooking segment is presented by Discover Newport.

Ingredients:

Blended beef and mushroom patty

Swiss cheese

Red oak lettuce

Cured tomato salad

Seared beech mushrooms

Maple peppercorn bacon

Smoked black garlic aioli

Watch the clip to see how the burger comes together and to learn how to assemble at home.