Man sent to hospital, 2 pit bulls killed after dog attack in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Two pit bulls were killed and a man was transported to a hospital after a dog attack near Old Post Road on Tuesday, according to Captain Lori Michailides of Warwick Police.

Michailides said a pit bull got loose from a yard around 6 p.m. Tuesday when the owner of the pet was not home. According to Warwick police, the pit bull then allegedly attacked a man walking his dog before a second pit bull got involved.

To clarify: police shot and killed the two attacking pit bulls. Man and his dog are being treated. https://t.co/AIgOKDXBZd — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) June 21, 2017

Michailides said the man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries and his dog was sent to an animal hospital.

One police officer killed both pit bulls, according to Michailides.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

DEVELOPING: Active scene here on Post Road in Warwick. Reports of a dog attack where 2 dogs were shot by police. pic.twitter.com/l4WxejuXB2 — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) June 20, 2017