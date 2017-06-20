McCarthy guilty of second degree murder in Bella Bond trial

BOSTON (AP) —A verdict has been reached in the trial of the man charged with killing Bella Bond.

Michael McCarthy is guilty of murder in the second degree.

The jury deliberated for six days before reaching a verdict shortly after reconvening Monday morning.

Michael McCarthy is accused of killing the daughter of his ex-girlfriend Rachelle Bond in 2015.

McCarthy’s lawyer told jurors during closing arguments that the girl’s mother is the real killer and created a “web of lies” to blame him.

A prosecutor conceded Rachelle Bond behaved badly but said there’s no evidence she killed her daughter.

The little girl’s body washed ashore on a Boston Harbor island. A composite image of the girl was shared by millions of people on social media after she was dubbed Baby Doe by authorities trying to determine her identity.

Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest developments.