Mount Hope Bridge repair work nears completion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Work to repair the driving surface of Rhode Island’s Mount Hope Bridge is almost done.

The state Turnpike and Bridge Authority says concrete repair work to the bridge deck began in mid-March and is scheduled to be complete by Friday.

The agency says work on the bridge, which connects Bristol to Aquidneck Island, will be finished in time for Bristol’s oldest-in-the-nation Fourth of July celebration.

There will be no more construction-related lane closures on the bridge, starting by June 29 and continuing through Sept. 10.

