NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A 60-year-old man shot on Tallman Street Monday afternoon was hit by a stray bullet, New Bedford police said Tuesday.

Police said the bullet hit the man while he was in his apartment. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital but was released last night.

Police suspect the man was caught in the crossfire of a gang-related gunfight. According to investigators, two groups were shooting at each other near the victim’s home.