Police: Bicyclist hit by SUV in Coventry ID’d, still in critical condition

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – Police have identified the bicyclist who was struck by an SUV in Coventry Monday.

36-year-old Chris Ziobrowski remains in critical condition after Monday’s crash. Witnesses said Ziobrowski was struck when he attempted to switch lanes on Nooseneck Hill Road. The driver of the SUV was reportedly unable to stop in time to let the bike pass, according to witnesses.

Police say the accident is still under investigation. It is unclear if the driver of the SUV could face charges.

