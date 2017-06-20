Police: Providence panhandler claims he was assaulted with baseball bat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A man who was panhandling in the parking lot of a Douglas Avenue convenience store told Providence police he was beaten with a baseball bat by a store employee after being told to leave the area.

Eugene Lowell, 31, told police the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday evening outside the PC Mart at the corner of Eaton Street and Douglas Avenue, according to an incident report.

Lowell said the employee hit him in the head with the bat. He claims he did not assault the employee. He said he went back to the store Tuesday morning to inform the store owner of what happened and then went to Roger Williams Hospital. He said the owner told him to file a police report.

The employee was not named in an incident report.

No one had been charged with a crime as of noon Tuesday.