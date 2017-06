EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police said that there has been a tractor-trailer rollover crash on I-95 South.

Police said traffic has been reduced to one lane as a result of the rollover. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

The crash occurred near Exit 5 around Route 102. There is no word on whether there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

Traffic alert: Tractor trailer rollover I-95 S at Exit 5 (Route 102) in Exeter. 1 lane open at this time. Seek alternate routes. #RItraffic — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) June 20, 2017