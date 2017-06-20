Providence to Newport ferry service canceled for additional days

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The ferry that goes back and forth from Providence to Newport will be out of service again Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The company hired by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to run the ferry, Seastreak, says trips have been canceled following a minor crash over the weekend.

The ferry is being repaired after hitting a buoy while trying to avoid another boat on Saturday night.

Tom Wynne with SeaStreak, says 18 people were on board the ferry at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Wynne says the damage is to one of the boat’s two hulls, at the point of the bow. Wynne adds that it’s an aluminum hull.

The ferry went to New York, where it will be repaired, and then brought back to Providence.

Officials – who originally hoped to resume service Wednesday – now say they hope the ferry will set sail once again on Friday.

You can call 1-800-BOATRIDE with any questions or to reschedule your trip.