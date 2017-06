SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police’s K-9 unit will soon have a new four-legged officer on the team.

Police Tuesday Tweeted out a picture of K-9 Miel, a Belgian Malinois who will be handled by Trooper Nuhn.

Police said the partners will begin serving after training is complete and they pass certification.

They will join the department’s other 15 teams that make up the K-9 Unit.

We're pleased to introduce K-9 Miel, a Belgian Malinois handled by Tpr. Nuhn. They'll begin serving after training & passing certification. pic.twitter.com/ro2tLJxEgz — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) June 20, 2017