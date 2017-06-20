Shots fired from car, SUV in Providence



PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) – Police are searching for suspects in connection with a drive-by shooting in Providence.

A passenger in one car started shooting at another car as it drove by, with possible return fire from the other vehicle.

Both vehicles then fled the scene, and one, an SUV, crashed in front of 1015 Douglas Avenue.

Two suspects then fled the SUV on foot. One is described as a tall, slim, African-American male, wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.

Police recovered a .45 caliber handgun outside the crashed vehicle.

No injuries have been reported at this time.