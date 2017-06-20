Targeted ground spraying for mosquitoes planned in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Some residents in New Bedford will be asked to close their windows this week as health officials prepare to spray for mosquitoes.

The city’s Health Department said it, along with the Bristol County Mosquito Control Project and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, is once again conducting an annual monitoring program to track the potential threat from mosquitoes carrying EEE and WNV.

This tracking program will include the Bristol County Mosquito Control Project targeting key areas of New Bedford for spraying, including public areas.

The BCMCP will conduct targeted ground spraying for mosquitoes early in the morning Thursday, June 22, 2017.

Areas sprayed will include Buttonwood Park, Brooklawn Park, Fort Taber, Riverside Park, Clasky Park, Ashley Park, the Poor Farm area, Pier 3 and the downtown area. Spraying will occur between 2 a.m. and dawn on Thursday morning, weather permitting. Residents in the vicinity of the targeted areas are advised to close their windows on the evening prior to the spraying – which is Wednesday night.

The New Bedford Health Department would like to remind residents that while the chance of becoming infected with Zika via mosquito bite is very low in New Bedford, and even Massachusetts in general, residents should still take general precautionary measures to prevent mosquito bites.

For more information on how to protect you and your loved ones from mosquito bites, check out the WPRI.com Mosquito-Borne Disease Fact Sheet.