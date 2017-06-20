Two-day closure planned for Newman Ave bridge

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it will close the Newman Avenue bridge for two days, starting Tuesday, June 27.
The closure is part of a two-year, $4.7 million construction project to repair the structurally-deficient bridge, which was originally built in 1934.
The bridge will be closed to allow installation of concrete beams to support the new bridge deck.
Drivers are encouraged to follow planned detours to avoid the bridge.
Detours are as follows:
Eastbound:
• Follow Route 1A/Pawtucket Avenue south
• Stay left for Route 114A/Pleasant Street
• Pleasant Street becomes Fall River Avenue
• Turn left onto Route 44/Taunton Avenue
• Turn left onto Arcade Avenue
• Return to Newman Avenue
Westbound:
• Follow Arcade Avenue south
• Turn right onto Route 44/Taunton Avenue
• Turn right onto Route 11A/Fall River Avenue
• Fall River Avenue becomes Pleasant Street
• Stay right for Route 1A/Pawtucket Avenue
• Return to Newman Avenue
Once the bridge is reopened, the current single-lane closure will continue to be in effect.
Detour maps are available on the RIDOT website.