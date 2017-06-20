Woonsocket man heading federal prison, sentenced for 2 bank heists

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for robbing two banks in a one week span in November of 2015, the Rhode Island Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Edred Buchanan, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery on March 8, 2017. The U.S. District Court Chief Judge William E. Smith ordered Buchanan to serve an additional three years supervised release after his time in prison, as well as to pay restitution to the banks for a total of $2,561.

Buchanan admitted that he entered the Citizens Bank branch on Waterman Street in Providence on November 5, 2015 and passed a note to a teller demanding money in $50 and $100 denominations. He left with $1,011 in cash and the note.

He also admitted that he entered the Citizens Bank branch on Westminster Street on November 12, 2015 and passed a note to a teller, which red, “Robbery! Gun! Loose 50s N’ 100s. No Dye Packs! Quick! He stole $1,550 in cash but left the note behind.

Court documents stated that Providence police and the FBI were able to apprehend Buchanan due to evidence given to them by Woonsocket police. Woonsocket police had obtained this evidence while cooperating with Blackstone police in investigating another bank robbery in Blackstone.

Buchanan was arrested on March 30, 2016.