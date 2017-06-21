Senate panel OKs revised bill requiring paid sick days

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Senate Labor Committee approved a bill Wednesday requiring some employers to offer paid sick days to their workers, minutes after a revised version limiting its scope was released.

The bill, sponsored by Democratic Providence Sen. Maryellen Goodwin, would initially have required all businesses in Rhode Island to allow their employees to earn up to seven days of paid sick leave per year.

The revised version – approved by the committee on a 7-1 vote – would allow workers to earn up to four sick days next year and five sick days every year after that. The rule would only apply to employers with 11 or more workers, and would exempt seasonal employees from the mandate.

The push for sick days is supported by groups like Rhode Island Working Families, unions and AARP. But business groups have expressed concern about the cost to employers, as well as the failure to provide copies of the amended legislation before the committee vote.

Meanwhile, the heated debate about the bill has even sparked a Rhode Island State Police investigation.

State police have investigated a threatening email sent to Goodwin about her legislation, but don’t plan on pressing charges.

State Police Lt. Col. Joe Philbin said Wednesday that the email “didn’t rise to the level of criminal charges.”

The profanity-laced email sent Tuesday said small business owners are “extremely close to violent opposition.”

The business owner whose email address was used for the message told The Associated Press his account was hacked.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.