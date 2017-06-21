Driver charged in fatal Somerset crash arraigned from hospital bed

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The driver charged in a fatal Somerset crash was arraigned from his hospital bed in Boston via Skype Tuesday afternoon.

Dennis Pavao, 59, pleaded not guilty to all counts in Fall River Superior Court after his health reportedly prevented him making his first five scheduled court arraignments.

“We expected that. I expected that from a coward,” the victim’s brother said.

Prosecutors say Pavao failed to properly secure a filing cabinet in the back of his truck while driving on I-195 in February of last year. According to police, 55-year-old Philip Imprescia crashed his SUV into the filing cabinet, which caused his vehicle to rollover.

Police said Imprescia was ejected from his vehicle and died from his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Imprescia leaves behind four children.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled to take place on July 21.