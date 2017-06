Chef David Magnelli of Frederickson Farmstand Cafe joined us to show us how to make their Summer Gobbler Sandwich.

Sandwich Ingredients:

Turkey

Organic Spinach

Imported Harvarti Cheese

Bacon

Cranberry Aigoli

Cranberry Aigoli Ingredients:

Approx 8 ounces of Whole Cranberries

1 cup sugar

1 cup orange juice

1 whole orange zest

1 tablespoon of mayonnaise

Watch the clip above to see how these delicious summer sandwiches come together.