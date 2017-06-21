Pedestrian injured after being struck by elderly driver

TAUNTON, Mass (WPRI) – A man was taken to the hospital by helicopter after being struck by a driver on Somerset Avenue Tuesday night.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time, though Taunton Police confirmed he was being treated at Rhode Island Hospital Wednesday morning.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Police will only say that he is a 39-year-old Taunton resident.

The driver is an elderly man. He has not been charged with anything at this time.

Taunton police say they are currently investigating what the man was doing in the road at the time of the incident.