Listeria concerns prompt pine nut hummus recall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — House of Thaller is recalling hummus packages because they could be contaminated with Listeria.

The company is recalling 10-ounce packages of hummus with pine nut toppings distributed between April 18, 2017 and June 13, 2017. The brands include Fresh Food Market Artisan Hummus – Pine Nuts, Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nuts, and Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause fatal infections in people with compromised immune systems such as the elderly and young children. In healthy individuals, it can cause fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The organism can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported yet in relation to this recall.

Customers who bought these products should not consume them.

Contact the House of Thaller Customer Service Center at 855-215-5142 with any questions and visit here to view the specific UPC codes for recalled products.