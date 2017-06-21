Police excessive force case involving oft-accused officer nears settlement

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Target 12 Investigators have learned a settlement is in the works involving allegations of excessive force against a Taunton police officer.

Joseph O’Brien filed the lawsuit last June against Det. Robert Kramer, Taunton Police Chief Ed Walsh, the city of Taunton and Officers Jeffrey Martin and Ralph Schlaghter, who according to the suit, allegedly “held O’Brien while Kramer allegedly punched and delivered several knee strikes to the head.”

The lawsuit does not mention a dollar amount and the settlement has not been finalized.

Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau has more on the case and the pending settlement tonight on Eyewitness News at 6.

