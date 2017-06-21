Police: officer forced to fire after pit bulls attacked him

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An officer responding to a pit bull attack on Titus Lane Tuesday night was forced to shoot and kill the two aggressive dogs after they turned on him, according to Warwick police.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that their initial investigation had determined that the officer’s actions “were lawful and necessary to protect the lives of citizens and him[self] from serious bodily injury.”

The incident began around 6 p.m. Tuesday when police said one pit bull escaped from its owner’s yard and attacked a man out walking his dog. A second pit bull then got involved.

According to Wednesday’s news release, the pit bulls were still attacking the man and his smaller dog when the officer arrived on scene. When the officer approached, police said both pit bulls went after him. The officer stunned one of the attacking pit bulls with his Taser, but he had no time to subdue the other aggressive dog using non-lethal means. Fearing himself or bystanders could get hurt, police said the officer killed the second pit bull with two shots from his service weapon.

Police said the officer then went to tend to the man and the smaller dog, but the pit bull he had tased revived and resumed its attack. The officer tried to fight off the pit bull, which kept lunging and biting at him. With no other option, police said the officer fired two more shots.

Police said the officer was not hurt. The owner of the smaller dog was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for dog bites.

Warwick police said they were still investigating Wednesday, and asked anyone who saw the initial pit bull attack or the officer’s use of lethal force to call the department’s Professional Standards Division at 401-468-4200.