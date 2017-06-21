Providence elementary school teacher facing police investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Providence elementary school teacher has been placed on paid leave while police conduct an investigation, but it’s unclear what detectives are probing.

The individual under investigation is a teacher at Harry Kizirian Elementary School on Camden Avenue, according to Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the police department. She said no one had been charged as of Wednesday.

Lague declined to release the teacher’s name.

A spokesperson for the school department also declined to name the teacher, but did confirm the teacher was placed on paid leave.

