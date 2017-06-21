Rescue a pet: Franklin

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Franklin.

Franklin is about eight years old and a Mini Doberman Pincher.

PARL said he likes to be held and would be great for a family that has older children. On the way to the studio PARL said Franklin did great in the car and at the studio he greeted everyone on his way in. He also likes frequent walks.

To raise money for the organization, PARL has Pints for Paws, which is a craft beer tasting event coming up on Sunday, June 25.

If you’d like to meet Franklin or purchase a ticket for the Pints for Paws event, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399 for more information.