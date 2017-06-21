RI Supreme Court tosses triple murder conviction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Supreme Court Wednesday vacated the triple murder conviction of Quandell Husband and ordered a new trial.

The high court ruled Superior Court Judge Robert D. Krause allowed the jury to consider prejudicial evidence in Husband’s 2014 trial.

In November 2014, Husband was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 10 years in connection with the 2012 shooting deaths of Shemeeka Barros, her boyfriend Michael Martin and their friend Damien Colon. Prosecutors alleged Husband plotted with three other men to break into the apartment with the intent of stealing money and drugs.

According to the court’s ruling, Husband – who was 16 at the time of the shootings – was initially identified as the sole shooter in the murders and the case was waived from Family Court.

However, even though new information came to light indicating that was not the case, the ruling said Husband was still indicted, tried, and convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Even though a different suspect, Russell Burrell, admitted to shooting all three victims, prosecutors told the jury Husband was just as responsible for the killings.

Burrell, Donovann Hall, and Timothy DeBritto have each pleaded guilty to their respective roles in the murder. DeBritto pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder; Burrell, to three counts of first-degree murder; Hall admitted to assisting in the planning of the robbery.

Husband was the only defendant to go on trial.

At his sentencing, his grandmother burst out saying Husband was innocent.

“My grandson did not do this. He did not do this, and I’m going to prove it,” said Kathryn Husband in 2014. “He was home with us. Quandell was home with us. On the blood of Jesus, my grandson was home with us.”