RI Teacher of the Year visits Raimondo at State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 2017 R.I. Teacher of the Year Nikos Giannopoulos met with Gov. Raimondo at the State House Tuesday.

“On behalf of the state of Rhode Island, Governor Raimondo thanks Nikos for his dedication to promoting inclusion and acceptance,” a statement from the Governor’s Office read.

Gov. Raimondo later thanked Giannopoulos for visiting his “biggest fans.”

Giannopoulos previously made headlines for displaying his LGBT+ pride during a photo op with President Trump last week.

The Beacon Charter High School for the Arts teacher posed next to Trump, wearing a rainbow pin and holding a lacey black fan to celebrate the LGBT+ community and gender nonconformity.

Nikos—RI is proud to see you stand up for inclusion + acceptance. Thx for stopping by the State House to spend time with your biggest fans. pic.twitter.com/KzzDgPCMRh — Gina Raimondo (@GinaRaimondo) June 21, 2017